Posted: Jun 18, 2019 1:29 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Kay Little of "Little History Adventures" will present the educational program “Red Dirt Strong Women of Oklahoma."

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Area History Museum on June 28th. The museum can be found on the fifth floor of City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree said Little will share about various women who have made contributions to the State of Oklahoma. She said it can’t be disputed that many of the bravest Oklahomans were female inhabitants, with strong constitutions and determination to endure the hardships that America’s Heartland presented.

This presentation will also feature women from Washington County’s past.

Pictured: Julia Dalton (Photo courtesy: BAHM)