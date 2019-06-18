Posted: Jun 18, 2019 1:47 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners heard from the Executive Director of Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland at Monday's commissioner meeting and she reported that revenue is going up in the county.

Various tour bus groups have contacted Bland in hopes of coming through the Osage recently. Bland has reached out to the city of Tishomingo in hopes of attracting even more people to the area, as some tours are looking for an extra place to stop.

The television show, Discover Oklahoma, recently came to Pawhuska to film a show on some local businesses. That show will air on television in the near future.

Bland requested money for the Shidler Car Show in August along with the American Legion Street Festival honoring veterans. That event will be held in September. Both of those requests were approved.