Posted: Jun 18, 2019 2:36 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Despite there being rain in the area last week, Terry Loftis and his crew at JL&Associates will finish construction of the stabilizing wall between two downtown buildings in Fairfax by Wednesday. This will prevent the buildings from falling before they get demolished.

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution to put out bids allowing for the buildings to be town down. County Clerk Sheila Bellamy said it could be a long time before the buildings actually get torn down though.

Ideally, Loftis said staff and patients can begin operating in the Robert Clark Family Health Clinic by Thursday. Right now, they are working out of a small administration building a few doors down.

The stabilizing wall was part of an emergency declaration the commissioners put in place two weeks ago because of safety concerns for citizens who walked by.