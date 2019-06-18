Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:02 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 3:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared 21 counties in Oklahoma eligible for Individual Assistance.

Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties fall under that declaration. FEMA will meet with Washington County personnel Wednesday morning.

Chairman of the Washington County Commissioners Mitch Antle said that it is a simple meeting to set a base value. He said once they hit $193,000, the group they are meeting with on Wednesday will give them the "O.K." before another group comes in several weeks later and goes from project to project.

The meeting will take place at the County's Emergency Operations Center located at 3931 SE Adams Road in Bartlesville. The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.

So far FEMA has approved 868 Individual Assistance applications and $8.3 million through the Individual & Households Program. They expect these numbers to steadily increase as they work through this process.