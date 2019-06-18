Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:13 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Blackburn Bridge separating Pawnee and Osage County suffered extensive damage on the Osage County side. District three commissioner Darren McKinney says the estimated cost of repair is 1.5 million dollars.

Because the Pawnee County side of the bridge didn't suffer any damage, they have lifted the barricades, which could cause harm if someone were to drive down the road. McKinney is doing everything he can to prevent that from happening.

McKinney said the flooding from years past doesn't compare to what we have seen in the past six weeks.

The structure of the bridge wasn't damaged.