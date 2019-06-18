Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 3:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Valuations have increased in Washington County.

Assessor Todd Mathes attended Monday night’s presentation focused on the Special County Election scheduled for Friday, July 5th. During that meeting, he said valuations have increased by a rough average of 4-percent in the past two decades.

Since 2000, Washington County’s net assessed valuation has grown by 85.3-percent. If that rate of growth remains, the NAV will have double by the end of next year.