News
Washington County
Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 3:37 PM
County Valuations Could Double by the End of 2020
Garrett Giles
Valuations have increased in Washington County.
Assessor Todd Mathes attended Monday night’s presentation focused on the Special County Election scheduled for Friday, July 5th. During that meeting, he said valuations have increased by a rough average of 4-percent in the past two decades.
Since 2000, Washington County’s net assessed valuation has grown by 85.3-percent. If that rate of growth remains, the NAV will have double by the end of next year.
« Back to News