Posted: Jun 18, 2019 4:02 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 4:02 PM

Max Gross

More details have emerged in alleged kidnapping incident that occurred in Bartlesville on June 10. Gilbert Campus was arrested in Idabel, Oklahoma on June 11 after allegedly forcing George Besseris into a vehicle while wielding a knife. Besseris then claims he was dropped off in Rogers, Arkansas.

Campus also caused quite a stir in Idabel according to a police report. Campus allegedly made contact with a witness on the evening of the 11th asking for a place to hide out. The witness claims that Campus hid behind an apartment complex when a police officer drove by. The witness then asked why. Campus said he had beaten up a man in Tulsa and was wanted by police.

Campus then allegedly stated he was willing to trade methamphetamine for a place to stay. The witness stated, “no”. She then found a news article that showed a man that looked very similar being wanted in kidnapping and notified police.

Idabel police were then able to locate Campus a short time later as he was seen riding a bicycle through town. Campus was very combative when the officer asked him to identify himself. Campus then took off running before two officer brought him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs. The suspect then threatened police by saying he was a member of Hispanic gang and had served time in jail for shooting at police.

Campus is being charged with obstructing an officer in McCurtain County. He was then extradited to Washington County where he is facing a felony count of kidnapping and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Campus is due back in court for a felony status date on Friday.