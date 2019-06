Posted: Jun 18, 2019 8:47 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 8:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Severe weather produced a funnel cloud in Washington County Tuesday night. The cloud was spotted between Skiatook and Avant. Bartlesville Radio spotters Jay and Trey Stumpff spotted the funnel just after 9:00 o’clock. You can find a video of the formation here. The video is courtesy of Trey Stumpff.