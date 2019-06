Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:17 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The third Thursday in the park will take place tomorrow in Skiatook. The event starts at 6 in the evening and is presented by the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce.

The Tulsa rock band, Infinity, will perform live music and the splash pad will be open as well. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and support local businesses.