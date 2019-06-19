Posted: Jun 19, 2019 12:25 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 12:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners had put a fund in place to distribute money evenly between fixing buildings at the Osage County Fairgrounds, along with county buildings. In light of the heavy rain the county has received, district one commissioner Randall Jones believes it is important to re-distribute those funds for the time being knowing that many buildings are in need of repair.

It varies on how much money is in this account each month, but each commissioner was for the adjustment. The commissioners can elect to change it back to an even split at any time.