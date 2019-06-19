Posted: Jun 19, 2019 12:25 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Representative for Oklahoma Kevin Hern announced Wednesday that he has joined House Minority Whip Steve Scalise's Whip Team.

Representative Hern said in a statement: “It's an honor to join this group of my peers to advance President Trump's pro-growth agenda that has transformed the American economy in the last two years.”

The Representative went on to say that serving under someone like House Minority Whip Scalise is a rare opportunity. With that opportunity comes great responsibility, and Rep. Hern said he is ready to contribute to the work the Republican Party is doing for the American people.