Posted: Jun 19, 2019 12:25 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 1:30 PM
Representative Hern Makes House Minority Whip Team
Garrett Giles
U.S. Representative for Oklahoma Kevin Hern announced Wednesday that he has joined House Minority Whip Steve Scalise's Whip Team.
Representative Hern said in a statement: “It's an honor to join this group of my peers to advance President Trump's pro-growth agenda that has transformed the American economy in the last two years.”
The Representative went on to say that serving under someone like House Minority Whip Scalise is a rare opportunity. With that opportunity comes great responsibility, and Rep. Hern said he is ready to contribute to the work the Republican Party is doing for the American people.
