Posted: Jun 19, 2019 1:05 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Absentee ballots for the Special Washington County Election are now available to you.

Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said you should apply now if you wish to have an absentee ballot mailed to you before the Tuesday, July 9th election.

The election is for the possible renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax in Washington County.

They want to renew the quarter-cent sales tax to keep up with facility maintenance. Roadway and bridge project funds could be cut if the tax isn't renewed. County officials say no revenue has been collected from the tax over 10 year.

Applications for absentee ballots will be available until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd. House urges you to apply earlier if at all possible.

Absentee application forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Avenue, Room 101. You can also apply online at elections.ok.gov.

At least two mail transactions must be made. The Washington County Election Board must mail ballots to you the voter and you must return the voted ballots by mail. Ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.

As an alternative to voting absentee, you can receive and cast a ballot by going to the Election Board Office on Thursday, July 4th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, July 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, you can call them at 918.337.2850.