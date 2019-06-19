Posted: Jun 19, 2019 1:05 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was questioned in a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday.

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford's questions regarded the U.S. Mexico-Canada Agreement. He wanted Lighthizer to tell him how the USMCA would affect automobile exports from North America.

Outside North America, Lighthizer said that America is seeing substantial, new investments. This is happening for a handful of States. A lot of this is being seen in the southern tier of the country and some in the northern tier.

“All of those plants that will be needing the new NAFTA requirements – that is to say have higher U.S. content and more production in the United States – all of those plants will be able to export more easily through their own efficiency,” Lighthizer said.

From there, Sen. Lankford asked Trade Rep. Lighthizer how the USMCA benefits the Agriculture community in America more than NAFTA.

One area revolved around wheat. Lighthizer said they corrected bad wheat labeling. And in Canada, they have what’s called Class 7 and Class 6. Those classes have apparently had a devastating effect on U.S. dairy provisions.

“I would say I was most lobbied on this by Members before we fixed it,” Lighthizer said.

Lighthizer was also asked about digital trade protections compared to those in the Pacific Rim under the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Through the USMCA, Lighthizer assured that there would be more protection of digital trade items.