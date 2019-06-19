Posted: Jun 19, 2019 1:15 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will get together Thursday evening at the Administration Building for an end of the fiscal year meeting.

The board will look to renew the school’s property, liability and auto insurance with OSIG. This will cost nearly $110,000. They will also vote to approve worker’s compensation insurance for the 2019-2020 school year with Oklahoma School Assurance Group.

Board members will also consider approving the 2019-2020 open transfer list, along with a baseball fundraiser set to take place on July 20. That fundraiser includes a fishing tournament and an alumni baseball game. Personnel matters will also be discussed.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.