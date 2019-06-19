Posted: Jun 19, 2019 3:23 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 4:03 PM

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Bartlesville’s Senator Julie Daniels amended Title 74 this year.

This is in the State’s Statutes and it lists the duties and responsibilities of the Attorney General.

One of the responsibilites the Atorney General has to pay all money that belongs to the State of Oklahoma that he/she receives back to the State. This must be done immediately.

Sen. Daniels said it is their opinion that when the AG sues on behalf of the people of Oklahoma and wins the lawsuit or settles out, the must pay that money back to the State. She said those dollars should be spent into the State Treasury so that the Legislative Branch can fulfill its duties.

The settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma in terms of the Opioid Crisis was troubling to Sen. Daniels and others. Apparently the Attorney General believed that because they negotiated the settlement and the judge signed off on it, the dollars were never received and he could not spend them into the State Treasury.

Because of that, they amended Title 74 to say that if the Attorney General settles, compromises or disposes of any action in court on behalf of the people, those dollars must be spent in the State Treasury.

The amendment went into effect immediately on Friday, May 24th.