Posted: Jun 19, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 5:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Will Rogers property in Bartlesville has been declared as surplus.

Sealed bids will be accepted for the property. No date has been set yet because Bartlesville Public Schools has to get an appraisal for the property.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley said the property was declared as surplus on Monday during the Bartlesville Board of Education meeting. He said they anticipate Paths to Independence in Bartlesville to make a bid on the property.

PTI is partnered with BPS. They are a private school that works with kids on the autism spectrum.

Paths to Independence is currently located at 4620 E Frank Phillips Boulevard in the old Will Rogers facility. The Bartlesville School District has been renting out the building to PTI for a few years now. However, as the District has gone through their bond processing and planning, they realize that they no longer need the facility.

Superintendent McCauley said they hope to start taking bids for the Wayside Elementary property by the end of the summer.