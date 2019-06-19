Posted: Jun 19, 2019 3:59 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2019 4:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville launched its Solid Waste Survey several weeks ago.

Vice Mayor Alan Gentges said they had over a thousand people take the survey in the opening weeks.

Vice Mayor Gentges said it is important to know what you want. He said it is equally important to know how much you and other want to pay for the services .

The City of Bartlesville currently offers a polycart system trash collection with collections occurring once a week for all utility customers. You can drop off items for recycling at the recycling center, located on 10th Street just east of Virginia Avenue.

Other services that will be asked about include: neighborhood clean-up, street sweeping, the sticker program and bulky waste collection.

Vice Mayor Gentges said the yard waste, roadside clean-up and recycling services were determined several years ago and need to be revisited.

You should expect a link to the 39-question survey site. The survey will ask about possible changes in services such as yard waste, roadside clean-up and recycling.

The survey will be available until June 30th. The link to the survey can be found here.