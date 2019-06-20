Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:40 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 10:41 AM

The Pawhuska Fourth of July celebration will take place that Wednesday starting with a parade, which is set to start at 9:30 in the morning. Pre-registration will take place starting at 9 o’clock that morning at the American Heritage Bank, located at 239 E. Main Street. You may also register at the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce leading up to the day of the event.

Hot dogs, apple cobbler and water will be served. Prizes will be given away for several different categories, including most patriotic float, most original float and most outrageous float.

We will have more information on the fireworks display as the event draws near.