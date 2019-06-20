Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:57 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 11:57 AM

Garrett Giles

There’s a new position and a new face at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

OKWU President, Dr. Jim Dunn, announced Thursday that Kory Pence will be the Vice President of Creative Impact.

As the new VP of Creative Impact, Dr. Dunn said that Pence will serve an integral role in the next stage of achieving OKWU’s vision of a traditional campus while keeping that tradition in the adult and graduate enterprises. Dr. Dunn added that Pence will contribute to the successful representation at OKWU through meaningful, on-branding communication plans in the Christian higher education marketplace.

Branding is his strength. Dr. Dunn said he has experience in branding for global organizations and has lead teams with a focus on collaberative design and an enthusiasm for students experiencing Christ through higher ed.

The Wesleyan Church headquarters in Indiana is where Pence served as the Cheif Creative Director before coming on as OKWU's VP of Creative Impact. In addition to his branding and graphic skills, Pence has engaged with students in the classroom. He has taught university-level courses in graphic design.

Mr. Pence holds a Master of Fine Arts in Design from Marywood University with a focus on "design for change." He also has a Bachelor of Sciene in graphic design from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Pence, his wife Kristin and their daughter Lia are leaving the Indiana to join the Bartlesville community.