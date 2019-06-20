Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:22 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 11:22 AM

Ty Loftis

Nowata, Osage and Washington counties have all been approved to get disaster assistance from FEMA. Once they get in touch with you, it is important to have the proper documentation in hand.

These documents include your address, social security number, condition of your damaged home, insurance information, (if available), phone number and directions to your property.

It is important to provide banking information to FEMA, as disaster assistance funds can be sent directly to your bank account. When you register with FEMA, you will be given a registration number. Save that number, as you will need it anytime you make contact with FEMA.

To register, call 1-800-621-3362. You may also go to disasterassistance.gov.