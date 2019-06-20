Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:42 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 11:45 AM

Tom Davis

The recent tornadoes, storms and floods have people in 21 counties in Oklahoma looking for some help in getting back to normal and FEMA is says it’s here to do just that.

Federal Emergency Management Agency representative Scott Sanders tells KWON is taking assistance registrations and talking with as many people in the affected areas, including people in Washington and Nowata counties, to see what help can be offered.

“There are 21 declared counties in Oklahoma for what we call ‘individual assistance.’ Folks in these counties, like Washington County, that have damage to their homes or their businesses that are not insured or not completely insured, they can register with FEMA for disaster assistance.”

You can ask questions or register for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov or call1-800-621-3362. Sanders says you can even download their free app which is simply The FEMA App.

Once you are registered, a FEMA inspector will come to your home or business and verify the damages you have.

Sanders says, “If you qualify, you could receive free federal grants and you won’t need to pay them back. They can be used to repair damaged property, to replace damaged property, for temporary rental assistance or other needs assistance.”

According to Sanders, FEMA is working with the Small Business Administration. The SBA is providing low-interest, long term loans to help people rebuild their homes if they are damaged to that extent.”

Sanders adds, ”FEMA is on the grown now with disaster assistance teams and survivor assistance teams going door-to-door in the affected areas registering people, making sure people are aware they are that FEMA is here and letting them know how to register and checking to see if they have any unmet needs.”