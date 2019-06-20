Posted: Jun 20, 2019 12:32 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 12:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Prevent Government Shutdowns Act passed in the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday.

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford applauded the passage of the measure he co-authored. The Senators’ Early Participation in Regulations Act to direct agencies to issue advanced notices for major rules, also passed the Committee.

Senator Lankford said the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act is a simple, bipartisan proposal that would address the threat of government shutdowns once and for all.

If all appropriations bills are not passed by both houses and signed by the President by the beginning of the next fiscal year, no official travel will be allowed for Office of Management and Budget leadership or staff, Cabinet members, or Senators and Representatives along with their committee and personal staffs. This excludes official travel within the DC metro area.

Bill highlights include:

· No taxpayer-funded travel allowances for official business (except one flight to return to Washington DC) for the following:

White House OMB staff and leadership

White House Cabinet Members

Members of the House and Senate

Committee and personal staff of the House and Senate

Official travel permitted within the national capital region (DC metro)

· No CODEL or STAFFDEL delegation travel

· No travel reimbursement (meals, per diem, or any type, including for state staff)

· No use of campaign funds by congressional offices to supplement official duties or travel expenses

· No other votes made in order in the House and Senate unless they pertain to passage of the appropriations bills, national emergency legislation, or mandatory quorum calls in the Senate

· No motions to recess or adjourn the Senate or House in order for more than 23 hours

· A waiver process for these restrictions in the House or Senate if they meet a two-third majority vote threshold in each chamber

· Implementation of an automatic continuing resolution (CR) at last year’s spending levels until passage of a law to appropriate all remaining lapsed spending for that fiscal year

· A required recorded quorum call vote each day at noon in the House and Senate to confirm attendance, which keeps Members in town for mandatory votes