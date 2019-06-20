Posted: Jun 20, 2019 12:54 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 12:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s Water Utilities Department will test and flush hydrants in Zones 9 and 14 on Monday, June 24th.

Zone 9 is Nowata Road going south to Price Road. This includes Kane Hill going east to Washington Boulevard.

Zone 14 also starts on Nowata Road and goes south to Price Road. However, the zone goes from Washington Boulevard east to Bison Road.

Crews will be flushing hydrants Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until the areas are complete. Discoloration of water may occur during that time and you are advised to use caution when doing laundry.