Posted: Jun 20, 2019 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 4:56 PM

Garrett Giles

While Bartlesville Regional United Way has canceled their Mud in the Ville 5K for this weekend, they have been keeping busy. President and CEO Lisa Cary said there are a ton of volunteers participating in United Way's Community Investment Committees.

Members basically look through applications United Way's partner agencies submit. They will eventually determine how much money each program should get based on the submitted applications. The final verdict should be given towards the end of July.

Cary said United Way's 80 to 90 volunteers are working well with their 13 partner agencies and making sure that the needle for health, education and financial stability is moving. BRUW serves Washington County, Nowata County, parts of Osage County and some of southeastern Kansas.

If you wish to volunteer, you can call Bartlesville Regional United Way's Offices at 918.336.1044.

As for events, President and CEO Lisa Cary said their Kick-Off will be held on Friday, Sept. 6th.

They will be on the field at Custer Stadium right before the kick-off of the Bartlesville High School football game against Claremore. This will be the first home game of the Bruins' season.

Cary added that they will be in the parking lot outside of Custer Stadium before the Bruins' home opener. She said they are still working out plans for United Way's Kick-Off. Bartlesville Regional United Way's Day of Caring event will take place later in September.