Posted: Jun 20, 2019 2:35 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County woman was last seen leaving the Owasso Wal Mart last Thursday around 1 a.m. After searching on land, in the water and by drone, kayakers found the body of Laura Pace around 5:30 Sunday evening.

Pace's car had been found on Friday near North 52nd West Ave. by the Hominy Creek Bridge. Her body was found three to four miles downstream from that.

Pace had worked at the Owasso Wal Mart for more than 20 years. The medical examiner's office is working to determine the cause of death.