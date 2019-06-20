Posted: Jun 20, 2019 2:56 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 2:56 PM

Max Gross

The downtown storm drainage project is coming along nicely, according to Bartlesville’s vice mayor Alan Gentges.

The $2.2 million construction project is being funded by the half-cent sales tax. This project includes replacement and upgrade of the storm drain system starting at Fourth Street and routing downtown to the Tower Center and Unity Square site area.

This project also includes a sanitary sewer upgrade for roughly of the sewer in the area. As Gentges mentioned, this project will need to be close to completion before the city can begin work on the Tower Center and Unity Square project that will occupy a large portion of the affected area.