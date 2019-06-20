Posted: Jun 20, 2019 3:08 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 3:11 PM

There was a big catch at Hudson Lake Thursday and it took the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to fish the beast out.

A local fisherman detected a 1994 Toyota pickup truck at the bottom of the lake Wednesday afternoon with a live scope fish finder. The fisherman would then notify the Bartlesville Police Department about his findings.

Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team and Marine Enforcement assisted the BPD when it came down to extricating the vehicle. The extended cab pickup was 20-feet under water and 30-yards off of the Hudson Lake Dam.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the 1994 Toyota was reported to have been stolen in 1997. Photos courtesy of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.