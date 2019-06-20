Posted: Jun 20, 2019 6:52 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2019 6:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regular scheduled meeting Thursday evening and Maintenance Director Dean Hicks was at the meeting to brag on a group of kids who have been helping better the school this summer.

YouthWorks is a Christ-centered mission trip for kids to improve cities or schools. In this case, the kids were recruited to help improve the Indian Camp Elementary School and its drainage problems. The kids were also there to tear up the basketball court so that the school can get a new floor. New groups come in to assist with the school each week. This YouthWorks mission group was based out of parts of Illinois and Iowa.

The school board voted to approve worker’s compensation insurance for the 2019-2020 school year with Oklahoma School Assurance Group. They also voted to renew property, auto and liability insurance with OSIG. That will cost nearly $110,000.

Superintendent David Cash will present a transportation bond to the school board at next month’s meeting. That will deal with buses. Cash says his staff is doing a good job keeping those buses running, but it is time some of the older buses need replacing.

A baseball fundraiser was approved. That includes a fishing tournament and an alumni baseball game set to take place on Saturday, July 20. The open transfer list for the 2019-2020 school year was also approved.

The next regular scheduled school board meeting will be Monday, July 15.