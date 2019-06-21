Posted: Jun 21, 2019 9:55 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 11:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Two counts of domestic abuse – those were the charges that were presented to a Bartlesville man at the Washington County Courthouse last week. Harold Thomas Carter Jr. appeared in court again on Friday to have a preliminary hearing set based on the charges.

According to an affidavit, Carter pushed a female victim to the ground before striking her left jaw. An officer observed an injury inside the victim’s mouth on the side of her face that Carter allegedly struck.

The victim also told police that Carter threatened to kill her. The affidavit further stated that the victim was in fear of her safety and requested an emergency protective order. The emergency order was granted by Judge Kyra Franks.

It was stated in court last Thursday that Carter had 12 previous felony convictions. Bond for him was set at $25,000 last week. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, July 23rd at 1:30 p.m.