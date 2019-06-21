Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:38 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 11:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bond Issue that the Bartlesville Board of Education passed to a public vote in May is rapidly approaching. Superintendent Chuck McCauley said there will be no increase in property taxes, which funds the Bond Issue.

"This is keeping our millage level flat," McCauley said. "What we are looking at is an extension of what we passed in 2016. That provided funding for five years to help us operationally, which includes funding for the next two years."

He said this election will extend the 2016 Bond Issue through 2022. This will allow them to have the annual funding they need to operate.

BPS wants to continue their stride with technology and STEM curriculum through this Bond Issue.

"We're going to role out Chromebooks to every middle school student in Bartlesville in August," McCauley said. "That's soon. [The Bond] is how this project is funded in terms of our one-to-one initiative and also getting more technology in our elementary schools."

Maintenance, transportation, curriculum and textbooks can be funded with the Bond Issue money as well. McCauley said they have some Bond money set aside for that purpose, which in turn helps their General Fund.

There are a few projects BPS would like to pull forward earlier with this Bond Issue.

"We're adding an Agriculture Program for kids. We already have over 100 students enrolled for this upcoming school year," McCauley said. "[The Bond] will allow us to build a classroom space for them before August of 2020. It's also time for us to replace all of our electric whiteboards in all our elementary schools across the District."

Electronic whiteboard replacement will take place over the next two summer.

McCauley said the long-term plan would be that they would come forward every couple of years with Bond Issues that are smaller in size. He said they want to do this so they can have the flexibility to ensure they are meeting the needs of their kids.

This year’s Bond Issue Election is set for Tuesday, August 13th.