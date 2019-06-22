Posted: Jun 22, 2019 1:09 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 1:09 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will act on a donation request on behalf of the Sheriff's Office for the DARE program Monday morning. The board also plans to execute an agreement that would establish the Associate of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, Self-Insured Group and declare their intent to participate in the association's Self Insurance Group for property and liability insurance for the county for fiscal year 2020.

The board also plans to act on an Oklahoma Department of Transportation for concerning utility relocation by Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative to accommodate the Bison Road Project.

Monday morning's Board of County Commissioners meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.