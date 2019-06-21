Posted: Jun 21, 2019 1:10 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 2:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America will hold a reunion with another Council for the first time Saturday.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright said the Wood Badge Reunion will join the CAC with the Cimarron Council.

"It is a wonderful opportunity because next year we're going to have Wood Badge at Will Rogers for both Councils," Wright said. "That partnership is going to continue to continue to do Wood Badge one year at Will Rogers, the next year at McClintock and so forth. It will keep that cycle of training and the more leaders we have trained the better program we'll have."

The Wood Badge Reunion will take place on Saturday at the Will Rogers Scout Reservation in Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Everyone will gather at 5:00 p.m. and dinner will start at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Russell McClain at 580.334.0077. You can also send an email to council@cimarronbsa.org.