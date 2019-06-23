Posted: Jun 23, 2019 1:11 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 1:11 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission will hear a request for a Lot Split on behalf of KCD Towers Tuesday night. The commissioners will hear from David King of Robinett-King Law Firm, who will ask for approval to split a lot in the industrial park.

City Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers (SEE murz) will give the commission an overview of the Bartlesville Floodplain Development Regulations.

Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting is set for 5:30 at Bartlesville City Hall.