Posted: Jun 26, 2019 1:13 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 1:13 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Board of Adjustment will choose a new chairman and vice-chairman Thursday night. Once those votes have been held, the board has scheduled five public hearings.

The board will solicit comment on a request from David and Vickie Eubanks for a special zoning permit for a mobile home to be located at 2204 South Dewey. Anthony Farrimond has asked for a variance that would allow installation of a swimming pool at 906 South Wyandotte, Tom Hays of Hays Awnings will ask for a special zoning permit to build a carport at 318 Rachel Lane, Shawn Scott of SGS, LLC will ask for a zoning variance to build a building expansion at 1225 W. 5th St., and Dan Keleher will go before the board to ask for for a setback variance to rebuild an existing garage at 1300 S. Cherokee.

Thursday's Board of Adjustment meeting will be held at 5 o'clock in the City Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall.