Posted: Jun 21, 2019 1:48 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska for a regular scheduled meeting to continue talks of the downtown buildings in Fairfax that need to be demolished.

The County Commissioners will re-visit discussion regarding fairgrounds policies and procedures. The Commissioners will also talk about leasing and purchasing property across the county.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.