Posted: Jun 21, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Plans are still being made for the 2019 Suicide Prevention and Drug Awareness Summit.

"I can't really say a name right now, but we do have a guest or two that we are working on contracts with," Nolan Jones with Washington County Suicide Prevention Coalition said. "We're hoping to have someone back in from the State come September."

Jones went on to say that Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter visited Bartlesville for the summit last year. Pictured is Attorney General Hunter from last year’s Summit. There was also a panel of community members that spoke on the underlying issues of suicide, trauma and addiction. The panel from last year is pictured below.

This year’s Suicide Prevention and Drug Awareness Summit will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12. If you or someone you love is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call 1.800.273.8255.