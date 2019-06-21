Posted: Jun 21, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Naloxone – the generic brand of Narcan – is available locally to you. This drug is normally used to fight opioid overdoses.

Matthew Spencer with the Grand Lake Mental Health Center in Bartlesville said the State of Oklahoma is ready to fight whenever opioid overdoses occur.

"With they way they are able to provide that medication now, community members are able to arm themselves now," Spencer said. "There are small kits that has a nasal release feature that is fairly easy to use if you're around someone that is going through an opioid overdose."

Spencer also explained what you should look for if you think someone is overdosing on opioids.

"Look for cool, wet skin," he said. "Look to see if they are in and out of conciousness as well. You might look for an empty pill bottle in the area as well to help determine what situation they are in."

The Grand Lake Mental Health Center has naloxone available for pick-up. Spencer said they will have you sit through an educational process before you take a kit home. GLMHC is located on 700 S. Penn in Bartlesville.