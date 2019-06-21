Posted: Jun 21, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2019 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is looking to expand the Bruins on the Run program next fall.

Last year, Richard Kane and Wayside Elementary School 5th grade students were the only students that were funded. The program is looking to include Jane Phillips Elementary's 5th graders this fall.

BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis said all three elementary schools that feed into Central Middle School will be involved in the running program. Bruins on the Run just started last year.

It's an after-school mentoring and running program. Run the Streets, the YMCA and the BPS Foundation have a combined partnership when it comes to putting on Bruins on the Run. Ellis said the Foundatin started the program with a grant.

Metrics from the kick-off of the program. Those metrics showed improved confidence, improved physical shape of students and improved connections with mentors and peers. This is part of the reason why they want to continue the program this fall.

Ellis said the biggest challenge the 7-week program is facing now is donations. She said your donation can go a long way.

$50 will buy a student a pair of shoes. $250 will sponsor an entire student to be in the program. Ellis said the program covers everything they need to run.

To make a donation to help expand the Bruins on the Run program, you can visit bpsfoundation.org.