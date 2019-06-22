Posted: Jun 22, 2019 3:20 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2019 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma joined citizen of Cherokee Nation, 2nd District Representative Markwayne Mullin and citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, Congressman Tom Cole in a joint statement after Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer announced the newest Towing, Salvage, and Rescue ship would be named in honor of the Cherokee Nation for the service and contributions of the Cherokee people to the Navy and Marine Corps.

Lankford says he is grateful that our nation will recognize the bravery and sacrifices the Cherokee women and men have made to the US armed forces. The honor from the Secretary of the Navy is an opportunity for our nation to pay tribute to the Cherokee citizens for their countless years of dedicated service to protect our freedoms.

Senator Inhofe says the USNS Cherokee Nation is a fitting tribute to the generations of Cherokee citizens who have served and sacrificed for our nation.

As a proud member of Cherokee Nation, Congressman Mullin says he is honored that the United States Navy is naming a new ship after our tribe. ," Mullin says our nation would not be what it is today if it weren't for the strength and resilience of the Cherokee men and women who have served our country for generations.

This is the fifth US ship to be named in honor of the Cherokee people.