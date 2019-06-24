Posted: Jun 24, 2019 12:46 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 1:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners met Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting.

A resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Sheriff's Office for DARE maintenance and operation account from the Bartlesville and Dewey Masonic Lodges was approved.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the Masonic Lodges combined donated $2,600 to the Sheriff Office's DARE program.

The Washington County Commissioners also approved a resolution to execute an agreement with the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma. The intent is to participate in ACCO-SIG for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

Commissioner Dunlap said 73 of the 77 Oklahoma counties participate in the property and liability coverage. He said he believes the County will save a tremendous amount of cash in the program.

The Commissioners approved the agreement item. Instead of approving the two half payments, Commissioner Dunlap said they should go ahead and pay the full amount up right. That $244,422 motion was approved.

A resale property financial statement from the Washington County Treasurer's Office was approved later in the meeting. The total reserve for expenditures was $1,096,623.

This was maintained in Washington County's recent resale of properties that had delinquent taxes. County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh said the County has acquired the properties through the resale. She said they maintain those properties at this time.

The money in the resale account is used to tear down dilapidated structures the County owns. The funds also allows the County to clean-up properties and pay certain salaries.