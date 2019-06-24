Posted: Jun 24, 2019 1:02 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Sheriff's Office was called out to a Bartlesville residence on Cottonwood Lane early Sunday morning. Investigation Supervisor Will Gee said the call regarded a burglary in progress.

A female victim reported the suspect was in her home and that she fired a handgun at them.

No evidence was found of someone being shot, but there was property staged outside the house that Gee said looked like it was prepped to be loaded and taken away. The only thing that was taken was a BB-gun.

The victim was reported to have shot two rounds at the suspect. Gee said there have been no reports from local hospitals of anyone being treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigator Gee said the Osage County Sheriff's Office is still working to identify a suspect. He said anyone who has information is asked to call Investigator Clay Testerman at 918.287.3131.

You can call CrimeStoppers as well to leave an anonymous tip. Their number is 918.336.2583.