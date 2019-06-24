Posted: Jun 24, 2019 2:17 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 2:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Sales tax collections in Bartlesville for the month of June wraps-up better than anticipated. There was an 8-percent change in sales tax collections in June.

City of Bartlesville's Finance Director Jason Muninger said this was the biggest percent increase they saw in 2018-2019. He said this was a good way to end the Fiscal Year.

The steady rise in the City of Bartlesville's sales tax collections has led to a 3-percent increase for the year. This is anticipated to help with next year's budget decisions and planning.

City Manager Mike Bailey said some ideas have come from the Bartlesville Police Department and Chief Tracy Roles.

When Chief Roles came on in Oct. 2018, he looked at the community as a whole, what types of crime the community was facing and what the crime rate was. He wasn't satisfied with Bartlesville's crime rate and thought they could and should do better.

The common type of crimes that occurs in Bartlesville are property crimes in Bartlesville neighborhoods. Another concern he wants to eradicate is speeding in neighborhoods.

Bailey said they do not have they staff to handle the demand for traffic control in neighborhoods, but they are adding two officers this year to help with the situation. He said they would be put onto the Neighborhood Traffic Control Force that Chief Roles wants to implement.

This is believed to be something that will help reduce property crimes in Bartlesville as well.