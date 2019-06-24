Posted: Jun 24, 2019 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 2:20 PM

Max Gross

Recovery from storm damage was a continued topic of discussion at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Corey Williams from the Office of Disaster Assistance gave a presentation on how citizens can apply for and receive aid. Williams explained that individuals can receive grant funds that do not need to be reimbursed.

FEMA also can provide multiple different types of business loans. That includes providing working capital to businesses while they continue to recover. Businesses can receive up to $2 million in loans as well. Williams says the best way to reach is to call 1-800-621-FEMA

Commissioner Burke LaRue also brought forward four different road quotes in order to replace several culverts that had washed out in District One. The orders are for the section of road between Road 25 and Highway 169 and Road 414 as well as between Highway 169 and Road 415. Also, quotes were awarded for similar projects on Road 23 between Road 416 and 417, as well as East of Road 412.

The commissioners also approved several equipment renewal agreements in preparation for the upcoming fiscal year.