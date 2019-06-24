Posted: Jun 24, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator Julie Daniels held a town hall forum at the Bartlesville Public Library Monday afternoon and spoke on a wide array of issues. One thing Daniels was sure to highlight was the good work she, along with other members of congress, were doing regarding helping our public safety officers.

Daniels said these improvements included maintenance and technology.

A new state trooper academy is also being built.