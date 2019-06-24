News

Washington County

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 2:52 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 4:09 PM

Man Arrested After Allegedly Slapping, Punching Woman

Max Gross

Police used cell phone video from an alleged domestic disturbance to make an arrest. Tony Bohannon Jr. was arrested on a warrant from a May 25 incident. Bohannon appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, a female victim told police that Bohannon slapped her in the face and punched her in the stomach with enough force to make her vomit. A witness inside the residence on Lindenwood Avenue in Bartlesville recorded the incident on a cell phone.

The video shows the victim trying to wrestle away a bottle of an alcoholic beverage from Bohannon. The defendant is then seen slapping the victim in the face. The victim claims she then climbed out of a window to get away from Bohannon.

Bond for Bohannon was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Bohannon faced domestic abuse charges for separate incidents in 2017 and 2018.


