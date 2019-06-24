Posted: Jun 24, 2019 2:56 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 4:09 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing an allegation of domestic abuse stemming from an incident in which he allegedly became violent with a female. 68-year-old John Jones appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of felony domestic abuse and interfering with an emergency phone call.

According to an affidavit, a female victim claims that Jones became upset because the alleged victim had turned off the television. She claims Reed started yelling at her and she feared for her safety. She then picked up a pocket knife with the blade closed. Jones then use force to take the knife away from her. The victim says Jones grabbed her shirt collar and threw her to the ground causing a mark on her cheek.

The woman then tried to leave the residence but Jones blocked the back door and shoved her to the ground once again. She tried to call 911 but Jones ripped the phone from her hand. The female further claims she screamed as loud as she could until someone heard. Officers then responded to the residence on the 1600 block of Rogers Avenue after the reports came in from a neighbor.

An emergency protective order was granted. Jones saw his bond set at $1,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.