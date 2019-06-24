Posted: Jun 24, 2019 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 3:16 PM

Timber Creek 115 Bridge in Washington County has been closed off permanently to the public.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said people were not adhering to the weight limits for the bridge. The Timber Creek 115 Bridge could handle 3-tons crossing at one time.

The bridge is located along County Road 4025 which is south of 3000. The opinion of the District Attorney's Office was also sought before the decision to permanently close the bridge was made.

Commissioner Bouvier said there are still ways to get around despite the bridges permanent closure. There is no way around on the north side of Timber Creek 115 Bridge. On the south side people can get around through District 3 of Washington County before heading back to the north.