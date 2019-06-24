Posted: Jun 24, 2019 3:36 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 4:28 PM

Keep documenting damage – that's what Washington County Emergency Management's Executive Director Kary Cox told the County's Commissioner's Monday.

A Disaster Declaration was put in place on May 20th, 2019 and was set to last 30. The Emergency Management Act of 2003 limits Disaster Declarations to 30 days unless there is a dire need to extend the date.

Cox said he is monitoring the Declaration for the Commissioners as the Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to work. He said FEMA has not put an end to this flooding disaster yet.

Someday they will pick an end point, but until then, Cox said they need to continue to track work on roadways that keeps washing away. All weather related damage at this point falls under the Disaster Declaration and can be reported to FEMA.

In the end, Cox said they will write out project worksheets. That will allow the County to coordinate what the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and FEMA will pay for.