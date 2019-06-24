Posted: Jun 24, 2019 3:36 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2019 4:18 PM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met at the courthouse in Pawhuska for a regular scheduled meeting Monday morning and two disaster emergency proclamations were approved and extended. Both of these proclamations are a result of the rains in the area.

The commissioners accepted the immediate resignation of Commissioner for Housing Authority in Osage County, Jacqueline Harrison and appointed Barbara Jackques. She is to serve that role until the term expires on March 31, 2020.

The commissioners also approved a special event permit application through the ABLE Commission, allowing for Hoops Concessions to come to Cavalcade.

The temporary wall that will protect the two buildings in downtown Fairfax from falling has been put up, but during citizens input residents voiced their concern on how safe the wall was and urged the commissioners to go out for bid as quickly as possible so that the buildings could get demolished.

The next regular scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.