Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:10 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 11:10 AM

Ty Loftis

Kids Fest is taking place this weekend at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve. There will be arts and crafts, games, live music, inflatables, train rides and more fun to be had by all.

The Prairie Fire Grille will be serving anything from Indian tacos, corndogs and cherry limeade. The fun starts at 10 in the morning on Saturday and runs through 5 in the evening on Sunday.

Admission is free for those ages 11 and under, as well as those who are a member of the Woolaroc Museum. Adult admission is $12 and seniors are admitted for $10.